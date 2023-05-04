Guilford County Schools finally fills the District 3 seat after months-long fight

Tuesday night, the school board voted to appoint Bill Goebel to fill the District Three seat, putting a months-long fight to an end.

After a months-long fight, Guilford County Schools finally filled an empty seat on the school board.

The General Assembly passed a bill to help Republicans push Logan through.

Goebel told the county party he wanted to be an alternative to their preferred candidate, Michael Logan after the board voted against Logan several times.

The school board says the party didn't nominate Logan through the proper channels, which allowed them to appoint Goebel.

Yet, the county Republican party chair says this fight isn't over.

The party is looking into several options to overturn the board's decision and to get Logan on the board.

