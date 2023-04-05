Guilford County students plan walkout to protest gun violence

The group "Students Demand Action" has organized walkouts at more than 100 high schools nationwide, including two in Guilford County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In light of the multiple mass shootings that have taken place across the country (especially school-related incidents). The youth-driven organization, "Students Demand Action" has organized a walkout with students from over 100 high schools nationwide.

Here in Guilford County, two of our local high schools are scheduled to participate. Around noon today, it's anticipated that students from Grimsley Senior High and Page High School will take to the streets to make their voices heard.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley has already shared a statement with us regarding the growing threat that our schools face at last night's school board meeting.

"Guns are too accessible and too easy to fall into the wrong hands, and while we cannot solve the nation gun epidemic on our way, we must use our voices to advocate for commonsense laws to keep our students and our staff members safe, We have to do it for our students for our teachers for our staff and for our community", is how Dr. Oakley described the upcoming protest.

We’re #FedUp with the gun industry putting profit over our safety. We’re #FedUp with lawmakers offering thoughts and prayers without meaningful action. And we’re #FedUp with guns being the #1 killer of our generation.



It’s time for change. pic.twitter.com/sCYFOD6pQM — Students Demand Action (@StudentsDemand) April 3, 2023

