Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition.

The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used.

First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow the district's lead.

"This is so important as we work to not only recover from the disruptions of the pandemic but help students heal. Every minute is an opportunity to master a new idea to grow and explore the world around us. Our kids will catch up, they just need our support to do it," Jill Biden said.

Congress provided 122 billion dollars in rescue funding to offer relief to schools due to the pandemic.

GCS used some of that money to expand learning time, create high dosage tutoring and make sure students have access to grade-level content.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said the district implemented a 5th quarter for summer enrichment programs. Those programs included topics such as robotics and cyber security.

"At the same time, we prepare students to take advanced courses or be ready to enroll in one of our career and technical education programs allowing them to enter a 21st-century workforce," Oakley explained.

The district also developed local partnerships with UNCG and NC A&T to ensure qualified tutors were brought in who also reflected the diversity of the student population.

High school students were also hired to serve as tutors.

"For us, high dosage tutoring has two purposes, to address learning laws and to create a pipeline of educators. As our tutors see the impact they are making in the lives of students some have already expressed a desire to teach in public education after they complete their studies," said Oakley.

Oakley said the district is finally seeing its efforts to recover from learning loss pay off.