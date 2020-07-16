'I'm quite honestly terrified' | Guilford County Schools teacher concerned about upcoming school year

Michelle Harris Jefferson says she's concerned not only for her own health but bringing something home to her child.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The start of the upcoming school is year a month away, but Guilford County Schools has yet to decide on its reopening plan.

One teacher said she doesn't understand how in-person learning will work, and worries if things don't change - many kids will be left behind.

Right now, Kiser Middle School teacher Michelle Harris Jefferson is in the process of getting things ready for classes this fall, but she doesn't know what exactly she's planning for.

"I'm honestly quite terrified," Jefferson said. "And I'm also really really concerned not only for my own health but bringing something home to my child."

Guilford County schools is finalizing plans for the upcoming school year, but any in-school learning would require masks and social distancing.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras wants the first five weeks to be virtual, after that, the district is considering a blended model that would incorporate both in-person and remote learning.

"We don't have a vaccine. We don't have the funding to make sure that students are properly social distancing, and as a teacher, I'm also concerned about what happens if I get sick," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said it's still not clear if she would have to use her own sick time if she was forced to quarantine due to COVID-19.

She's also worried about who would fill in if multiple teachers get sick.

"We already have issues with substitutes. What do we do when we don’t have anyone to be with those children," Jefferson said.

And when it comes to masks, as the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, she doesn't believe the younger kids will be able to follow the rules.

"Her comfort to her is more important to her than her understanding that sick people can make her sick if she doesn't have on her mask. So I can't imagine her being in a building where she has to have it on for hours at a time," Jefferson said.

There are no easy answers or decisions. Johnson believes remote learning is the best option for now but recognizes that too has its drawbacks.

Right now nearly 19% of households in Greensboro and nearly 16% in High Point don't have internet access-- something the district is working to address.

"We have a joint RFP with the city of Greensboro, North Carolina A&T, UNCG and GTCC to provide Internet connectivity broadband connectivity for students across the county," Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said earlier this week.

No matter what option for schooling is chosen Johnson said it's going to take a village to make it work.

"It's going to take funding and it's going to take some open minds and it's going to take community effort because we realize that parents have to work," Jefferson said.

The Guilford County Board of Education is expected to vote on a final plan for Guilford County Schools on July 28th.

