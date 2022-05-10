Sheriff Danny Rogers announces pay increase for part-time Detention and Deputy Sheriffs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers announced a pay increase for part-time Detention and Deputy Sheriffs.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the new pay rate is now $25. Sheriff Rogers worked diligently with the County Manager and commissioners to approve an hourly rate increase.
"We are pleased to award a 25% pay raise," the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
They said the pay increase will start this week.
Sheriff Rogers recognizes how important their part-time officers, both sworn and non-sworn, are to the safety and operation of the Sheriff's Office.
The raise covers several positions, including retired officers in the Bailiffs Office, SRO (School Resource Officer), and Legal Process.
"This is a great opportunity for retired Officers in the triad who wish to continue a career in Law Enforcement in a part-time capacity," Guilford County Sheriff's Office said. "We want to thank the County Management and County Commissioners who have approved this raise. This will be in effect this week. We are grateful for all of our part-time officers’ hard work on behalf of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office."