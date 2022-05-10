Sheriff Danny Rogers announces pay increase for part-time Detention and Deputy Sheriffs

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the new pay rate is now $25.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers announced a pay increase for part-time Detention and Deputy Sheriffs.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the new pay rate is now $25. Sheriff Rogers worked diligently with the County Manager and commissioners to approve an hourly rate increase.

"We are pleased to award a 25% pay raise," the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

They said the pay increase will start this week.

Sheriff Rogers recognizes how important their part-time officers, both sworn and non-sworn, are to the safety and operation of the Sheriff's Office.

The raise covers several positions, including retired officers in the Bailiffs Office, SRO (School Resource Officer), and Legal Process.