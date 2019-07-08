GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Superior Court and District Court will be closed Thursday in observance of Tom Jarrell's death.

Jarrell, the county's Chief District Court Judge, died recently at 56. A service for Jarrell will be Thursday at The Summit Church in Kernersville, according to an online obituary. Jarrell was born in High Point and graduated from High Point Central before going to Guilford College.

Tom was appointed by Governor Jim Hunt to the office of District Court Judge for the 18th Judicial District of North Carolina in 1999. Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored Jarrell with the 2018 Excellence in Judicial Service Award.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper paid homage to Jarrell with a Facebook post on Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy at the sudden loss of Judge Tom Jarrell of Guilford County, who served justice and his community with unparalleled dedication. Our state has lost a true public servant. Kristin and I send our deep condolences to his wife Cindy, their three sons, his mother Mary and the entire family."

