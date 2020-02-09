Is it safe to return to the gym as COVID-19 restrictions are eased?

Dr. Ashley Perrott with Novant Health Salem Family Medicine said you have to weigh the risk and benefit of potential exposure to the coronavirus and getting back to the gym. If you are the least bit worried, talk with your physician.

Dr. Perrott said it's also up to gyms to show people that it's safe the same way that grocery stores, banks, and medical offices have done. That includes visibly cleaning equipment and common areas. She said if you are worried that the equipment has not been cleaned, just ask someone if they can wipe it down.