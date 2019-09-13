GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Hebrew Academy which closed earlier this year may be reopening. A message posted to the school's website indicated a possible new lease on life. The post states that the school plans to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

The message reads, "Exciting News! The Academy will be reopening for the 2020-2021 school year." It goes on further to read "Boarding and day students of all backgrounds are will soon be invited to apply for admission for 9th, 10th, and 11th grade online."

The school officially shut down for financial reasons at the end of the previous academic year in June.

RELATED: Greensboro's American Hebrew Academy Abruptly Closes

Public records available with the Guilford County Register of Deeds show that on Monday, September 9th, American Hebrew Academy (AHA) transferred financial liability of its 100-acre property in Greensboro NC, to Puxin Limited, a publicly-traded Beijing-based firm. The documents were prepared in Orange County and signed an notarized by a Durham County Notary Public on September 6th.

Puxin Limited is a Chinese K-12 after-school educational services provider based in Beijing. The Company offers study-abroad tutoring programs that help students to prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs. The documents also showed Puxin entered a lease agreement with AHA and the Deed of Trust amount of $26 million.

RELATED: American Hebrew Academy Closure: What's in the Pipeline For People and the Property?