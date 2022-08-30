Heddie Dawkins found dead in High Point, officials say

81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who suffers from dementia, went missing from her home a week ago. Officials say her body has been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Tuesday they found the body of a woman believed to be 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins.

Police responded to Hickswood Court and found a body in the woods. Foul play is not suspected.

Dawkins went missing from her home off Penny Road last Wednesday. She suffered from dementia and police were worried she'd injured herself after doorbell video spotted her with blood on her face and head.

Police and volunteers searched for hours every day, leaving baggies filled with supplies and food in case Dawkins came across them.

On Tuesday, day seven of search efforts, officials confirmed a body believed to be Dawkins had been found.

We're working to get details on how and where she was found. Stay with us for updates.

Here's the release as shared by High Point police:

"On August 30, 2022, officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Hickswood Court. Officers located a body in the woods. Investigators believe it is the body Heddie Dawkins (B/F, 81), who was reported missing on August 24, 2022. Foul play is not suspected."

The silver alert for her search was cancelled Tuesday evening.