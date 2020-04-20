HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several manufacturing companies are stepping up to help in the coronavirus pandemic.

A High Point company is the latest to do so.

Colonial LLC makes mattress displays, but now, the company is switching its production to mask-making, according to a press release.

Colonial LLC is working with a number of companies including Hanes Brands, Inc., Beverly Knits and Parkdale Mills in producing FEMA approved masks.

Colonial is also producing non-federally approved masks for companies across the United States, Canada, and even France.

Currently, the masks are being produced for a number of agriculture and industrial businesses.

Wes Keever, President of Colonial stated, “Colonial is honored to partner with some great companies in an effort to make a real difference during such unprecedented times. When our management team decided we needed to get involved, we knew we had the skills, but needed to make sure we were part of the right team that had a distribution and most importantly government approval so these pieces made a true difference in people's lives. Our team has done an unbelievable job with this project. We made capital investments in machines and investments in our people to make sure we made good on our promises. Because it is built into our DNA as a company, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the efficiency of our production and make changes to increase our productivity so we can produce as many masks as possible as quickly as possible to get into the hands of those that need them most.”

