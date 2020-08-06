High Point mayor ends curfew Monday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's curfew is no longer in effect. Mayor Jay Wagner officially signed an order ending the previous declaration.
The order went into effect last Monday, June 1, to deter rioters after hours in the city. The order was to remain in effect until conditions changed and there was "no reason to continue the state of emergency," officials said.
The city announced the termination of the curfew on Twitter:
It comes after thousands in High Point peacefully marched with High Point police as a sign of unity on Sunday:
