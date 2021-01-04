x
Local News

High Point emergency dispatcher passes away

Matthew Brown severed as a dispatcher for police, firefighters and EMS in High Point, for the last 18 years.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Emergency Services is mourning one of their own.

Matthew Brown recently died. He severed as a dispatcher for police, firefighters and EMS in High Point, for the last 18 years. Colleagues described him as unique, extraordinary and a true friend.

WFMY News 2 featured Brown in 2019, after he experienced a stroke, during his shift. He survived and returned to work a month later.

Brown's family didn't reveal how he died. He leaves behind a wife, a mother and a brother.

