High Point fall furniture market will be 9 days with scattered attendance

Instead of three days, the fall furniture showcase will be nine days. Attendance will be broken up by region.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Market Authority announced new dates for its fall furniture market on Wednesday. The fall 2020 showcase will be held from October 13-21.

Normally, the furniture show only runs for three days. High Point Market Authority said the event was extended to nine days in order to break up attendance and meet social distancing requirements.

To control the flow of attendees, the Market Authority will ask buyers and industry guests to select one of three, 3-day periods to attend.

Period I: October 13-15

Period II: October 16-18

Period III: October 19-21