Man planned to meet '14-year-old girl' for sex, detectives say

Investigators said Thomas James Dibona thought he was interacting with a teen girl, but it was really someone with the Minor Defense Force.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old High Point man planned to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to Forsyth County sheriff's detectives.

Instead, he was arrested and charged with soliciting a child by computer to commit sexual acts.

Investigators said Thomas James Dibona thought he was interacting with a teen girl, but it was really someone with the Minor Defense Force. The group is based out of Winston-Salem and focuses on "discovering, conversing and 'meeting' with adults who engage in predatory behavior towards children."

The Minor Defense Force member turned over conversations between Dibona and the 'teen girl' to authorities on Wednesday. After consulting the District Attorney's office, the sheriff's office arrested Dibona.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough thanked the community for its efforts to keep children safe.

"This incident is a true testament that we are better together, stronger together, and safer together," Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

