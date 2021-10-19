Experts, parents talk about online safety after a 13-year-old girl was abducted in Alamance County after meeting up with a 19-year-old she met online.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies arrested a 19-year-old accused of abducting a child.

Deputies said Noah Forshee, 19, met the 13-year-old online. The girl was reported missing on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m. The Special Victims Unit identified a man who picked up the child and then dropped her off at a Mebane shopping center. There were no signs of sexual abuse, but it's still a terrifying reality for many parents across the country.

We spoke to a parent and a psychologist about the best way to keep kids safe from online predators.

The thought of your teenager using social media and encountering an online predator is terrifying, but according to UNCG Psychology Professor Dr. Michaeline Jensen, parents can and should teach their kids what to look for while online.

She said informing children, and effectively communicating with them can be a big help.

"Ask them, what kind of spaces are you hanging out in online? With whom are you talking to online? How does it make you feel to be on there? Because honestly, a little bit will go a long way."

We also spoke to Shannon Bailey, a parent of two kids in Guilford County. One of her children is 12 and the other is 15, so this is a conversation she has on a regular basis with her kids.

"I know exactly what's going on, I get a report every day. I can see what size they been on. So it maybe a site I'm unaware of But I can go check it out myself. NCO, this is not something I'm familiar with I don't think I want to do this. And I can shut it down."