K9 Ronnie dies after 3 years with High Point Police Department

Ronnie passed away while under anesthesia to have a tooth pulled.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department is mourning the loss of beloved K9 Ronnie. 

On Monday, officers posted on social media asking everyone to keep his handler and the K9 Unit in their thoughts and prayers. 

Ronnie passed away while under anesthesia to have a tooth pulled last week.  Unfortunately, he did not wake up after. 

Ronnie had been with the K9 Unit since 2019.

During his time in the department, Ronnie has had 32 criminal apprehensions, $61,230 worth of narcotics seized, $70,236 in cases seized and 12 guns recovered. 

Posted by High Point Police Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

