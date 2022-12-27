x
High Point man arrested, facing charges in stepfather's death

Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea was arrested and is facing charges for second-degree murder in the death of Keith Mcauthor Brown
Credit: stock.adobe.com
File photo.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 21-year-old man from High Point is facing charges in the death of his stepfather, according to High Point police.

Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea was arrested and is facing charges for second-degree murder in the death of Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40.

Police responded to Westgate Drive in High Point in reference to a gun.

Investigators said when they got there, they found Brown dead from a gunshot wound. Police said the homicide happened because of an argument between Brown and Bethea.

