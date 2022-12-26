Multiple car crash temporarily closes W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes have since reopened.
The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue were closed after a crash involving three cars in Greensboro Monday.
West Wendover Avenue was closed between West Market Street and Sherrill Street.
Greensboro police said minor injuries were reported.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
