High Point spring furniture market pushed back to summer

Market organizers say the move gives them and vendors time to prepare properly.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority announced a date change for the upcoming Spring 2021 Market. Originally scheduled for April 17-21, Spring Market is now postponed until June 5-9, 2021.

The Market Authority’s board of directors voted unanimously to approve the shift at a December 14 board meeting.

“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow. Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June,” commented Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

“While our safety measures proved effective this past fall, allowing more time this upcoming spring for the pandemic situation to improve and travel restrictions to ease makes sense. The industry will also benefit from a few additional weeks for product manufacturing and shipping,” commented Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore. “Our paramount objective of prioritizing the health and safety of both industry members and the High Point community remains, while also allowing us to continue supporting ongoing business.”

Tammy Covington, High Point Market Authority Chief Operating Officer says, the decision was made based on three basic things: 1) hopes that the pandemic will see some decreases in terms of cases, 2) that travel restrictions will potentially ease, and 3) that the supply chain issues the industry is experiencing will improve.

Covington also said she thinks the move will have a positive economic impact. “Our hope of course is more people are comfortable travelling to High Point in June, thereby increasing the buyers that our exhibitors can see while they are here as well as visit or attendance in general for the community.”

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said, “The City of High Point is an avid supporter of High Point Market and the Market Authority’s strategic oversight of the city’s largest economic driver. Being able to successfully and safely execute Fall Market was a vital boost for many of our local businesses in the midst of a tough year. We fully support this effort to shift Spring Market, recognizing that it will provide more time for the pandemic situation to improve and, hopefully, allow for more visitors to get back to High Point come spring and support our local businesses.”