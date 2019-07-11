HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County Jail confirms 19-year-old Paul Steber has bonded out of jail. He is accused of plotting to shoot up High Point University in August.

Steber is charged with having guns on education property, which is a felony.

Steber admitted to police he had been planning the mass shooting since Christmas 2018. The plan was foiled by students who reported to campus security after seeing Steber's guns.

During a search of his dorm room, police said they found guns, ammo, a plan and timeline to kill people.

Information from Steber's first court hearing.

Steber purchased the guns over the weekend.

Steber had been thinking about the shooting since last Christmas.

Steber said he wanted to rush a fraternity and that if his roommate got in and he didn't get in, he would kill his roommate and himself.

He researched and watched videos of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting and other mass shootings so he would learn what and what not to do.

Steber told authorities he attended school in North Carolina specifically because 'it was easier to get a gun'.

He has no prior criminal history.

Prosecutor said in the case that he was released, he must not have access to the internet, should be monitored and must surrender his passport.

The judge approved that Steber should undergo a mental health evaluation.

