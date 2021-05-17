Historic Ocracoke Lighthouse could be relocated

The Ocracoke Lighthouse is the second-oldest lighthouse in the nation still operating and has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — The National Park Service has begun a project to evaluate how to repair and whether to relocate the historic lighthouse on North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island.

The bright white structure is the second-oldest lighthouse in the nation still operating and has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes. Water levels on the remote island are also rising, threatening to inundate the site, which sits on property just 2 feet above sea level.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Park Service is now seeking comment on a range of options, including whether to repair the structure as is, elevate and repair it, or relocate it.

The public is invited to submit comments on the preservation ideas presented at the meetings until May 28.

The Ocracoke Lighthouse is located in Ocracoke Village at the southern end of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.