GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’ve already spent tickets for the NCAA Tournament you can get your money back.

On Wednesday night, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the NCAA Tournament will go on as scheduled but without fans. Instead, it will be limited to staff and players’ families.

The NCAA said if you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.

However, if you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email.

Your refund will then be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.

The NCAA said refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation.

If you have questions about the refund process contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org.

WFMY News 2 is also working to find out about ticket refunds for the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Tournament announced Wednesday night that it will also bar fans from the rest of the series starting Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum due to the coronavirus.

ACC Tournament leaders made the decision following the NCAA Tournament’s announcement.

It means the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will go on but without fans who’ll only be able to watch the tournament on TV.

