We now know how many North Carolinians have contracted COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

NCDHHS says it's a very small fraction of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina.

Since the start of mass COVID-19 vaccinations, we'd been hearing that the vaccines aren't 100% effective at preventing a coronavirus infection. Now, we're seeing proof of that.

As of April 27th, NCDHHS said there have been 444 likely "breakthrough cases" in our state.

The current CDC definition for a vaccine breakthrough case is someone who tests positive at least 14 days after having completed their vaccine series AND who has not previously tested positive in the previous 45 days.

In other words, 444 people contracted the virus after they were considered fully vaccinated.

DHHS also said among those breakthrough cases, 20 people had symptoms severe enough they required hospitalization.

It's important to note, NCDHHS said, to date, more than 3.2 million North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated. In a statement, DCDHHS wrote, "the number of breakthrough cases represents a very small fraction of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina and nationally."

What are the odds? Let's do the math.

The percentage of North Carolinians who've contracted the virus while fully vaccinated is 0.01% of the total number of people fully vaccinated.

The percentage of North Carolinians who've had severe enough COVID-19 symptoms they needed hospitalization AFTER they were considered fully vaccinated is 0.0006% of the total number of people fully vaccinated.