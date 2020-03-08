'I find it very disturbing' | How to report a restaurant that doesn't make workers wear masks

Kellie Capps said her elderly parents went to a Greensboro restaurant for lunch this past weekend, and most of the servers were not wearing a face covering.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re still under a mask mandate, which means restaurant employees should be wearing a face covering at all times.

But some Greensboro customers have said; that’s not happening.

"Several people I know won't be going back," Kellie Capps said of one Greensboro tavern.

"The manager happened to come by the table during their visit and my dad asked them 'can you explain to me why people aren't wearing masks?' And he said 'well it's freedom, its America,' and my dad's response to him was 'well I'm going to elect to use my freedom to not return here again,'" she explained.

Different customer, same complaint.

"I just find it very disturbing," John Vickers said of restaurant employees not wearing masks. "I said 'look, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to eat here.'"

If a restaurant is using the 'masks are infringing on my freedom' argument, feel free to report them. It's no excuse under the governor's mask mandate.

"I wish there was somewhere online where you can go and say 'hey, someone from the health department or the state needs to check this out,'" Capps said.

Unfortunately, you can't report violations online but you can by phone.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in order to report possible violations, contact local authorities using non-emergency phone numbers. If you are concerned that your local law enforcement won’t enforce the order, you can report violations to other local authorities including your local health department.

But keep in mind, the mask mandate operates on the honor system.

If your server said they can't wear a face covering because of health issues or any other exception, you'll have to take their word for it.

You are advised to leave if you feel like you're putting your health at risk.