Greensboro

Peeler’s Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat: Peeler Recreation Center, October 20, 1-3 pm

A free day of family fun, games, candy, and prizes in a safe environment.

Halloween Hoopla at Brown Recreation Center: October 21, 6-8 pm

A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, costume contest, and more! Children of all ages are welcome.

Halloween Dance at Lindley Recreation Center: October 23, 6-8 pm

Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals of all abilities.

Hallo-Read Costume Party at Central Library: October 27, 2-4 pm

Mutant teens, vampire kids, mummy moms, and franken-dads are invited to show off their Halloween costumes, enjoy some songs and stories, and visit the Haunted Library.

Ghoulash! at LeBauer and Center City Parks: October 27, 2-6 pm

A spook-free Halloween event with games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a haunted house by City Arts, game booths, and costume contests. Also, Local businesses will offer trick-or-treating from 3-5 pm. Look for the teal pumpkins in front of the businesses for food-free treats.

Winston-Salem

Carolina History & Haunts: Tour the spooky side of Winston-Salem on a ghost tour that tales the eerie tales of speculated hauntings, murder and mystery. Available nightly, times vary. For more details visit Carolinahistoryandhaunts.com

Dark In The Park At Historic Bethabara Park: Oct. 11, 6 - 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of the Bethabara Concert Band with a special Halloween twist. The evening includes hay wagon rides, face painting, Halloween crafts, and a guided, lantern-lit spooky tour of God's Acre cemetery.

George A Romero’s Night of the Living Dead — Live!: October 19 - 28 Night of the Living Dead™ Live is a fun and hilarious re-imagining of George A. Romeros legendary classic. Set in 1968 and presented in all black and white, it makes audiences feel like the film has been brought to life and placed onstage.

Piedmont Wind Symphony Presents: 1931 “Frankenstein”: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium The concert features a showing of the 1931 “Frankenstein” film starring Boris Karloff in his most iconic role.

Winston-Salem Festival Ballet presents: Gary Taylor's DRACULA: October 25 - 27 Hanesbrands Theatre (at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts) Told from the viewpoint of Dracula, the story focuses on his undying love for Ms. Mina. A timeless story that travels across centuries, it's Dracula like you've never seen him before.

Kaleideum Presents: Truck & Treat BOOsted: Join Kaleideum North for a family-friendly, spook-tacular day at the museums. More than 1,500 Truck & Treat attendees enjoy the Halloween-themed decorated trucks and other vehicles, along with trick-or-treating and fun inside the museum. Click here for more info

High Point

Halloween Doggie Contest: October 27, the HPCVB will host the annual Dog Halloween Costume Contest from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Judging will start at 12:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to various winners. Click here for more info

Movie for Kids – Hotel Transylvania 2: October 20, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM High Point Public Library- Children's Storyroom.

Ghost Stories In The Historical Park: Ghost Stories in the Park include games, popcorn and cider and of course ghost stories told by professional storyteller Jon Sundell. There will be stories and songs of apple picking, grandma’s patchwork quilt, cows and ovens that talk, not-too-scary ghosts and witches, and other October magic.

Classic Film Showing: The Birds: Oct. 31, 2:00 pm - 04:00 pm Celebrate Halloween with this creepy classic! Free & open to the public!

Burlington

Downtown Spooktacular: October 26, Twelve and under ghosts, witches, fairies, princesses and other spooky friends are invited to walk in this year’s costume parade. Parade participants will line-up on the lawn of the municipal building, 2:15pm – 2:55pm. The parade begins at 3pm through downtown, ending at the Historic Depot. After the parade, kids can trick-or-treat until 5pm at participating businesses marked by balloons!

Dark In The Park: October 27, 5:00-8:00 pm. ​Come out and ride the amusement rides, enter the costume contest, play carnival games hosted by local non-profit groups, and enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at City Park.

Halloween Safety Tips

To ensure that adults and children have a safe holiday, the American Academy of Pediatrics has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips:

-A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds

-If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

-Agree on specific time children should return home

-Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car

-Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

-Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home

-All costumes, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant

-Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision

-If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

-When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first

-Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation

-Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don't run, across the street.

Safety Tips for Motorists

NSC (National Safety Council) offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:

-Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

-Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

-At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing

-Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

