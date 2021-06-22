HPU inspiring students through week-long STEM camp

“We need these kids to understand that designed thinking and prototyping and building things with your hands is going to re-shape their future."

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With school out for the summer, HPU's STEM camp is keeping kids busy!

After a virtual camp last year, Stem Camp Coordinator Dr. Shirley Disseler is excited to have students back in person at the camp, which takes place at The Point Prep and Leadership Academy in Jamestown, NC.

"I'm super excited, [it’s] good to be able to interact with the kids and see their social, emotional, needs again."

Each year, the camp has a theme. This year, the theme is 'Building STEM Leaders for Tomorrow's Workforce.’

Disseler says the theme is crucial for STEM students who may not go after a 4-year college degree.

“We need these kids to understand that designed thinking and prototyping and building things with your hands is going to re-shape their future because the future that they're going to move into is not the future that we live in right now.”

Students learn and build something new every day of the camp, Disseler says these activities create great passion.

“Today this girl made a windmill…she could have powered the room on it. I mean it was amazing! She said 'it works like the real one, oh my gosh' and she was jumping around dancing, she couldn't believe that she actually made it herself with her hands.