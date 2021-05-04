Hubert Davis named new UNC men’s basketball head coach

Hubert Davis is a Winston-Salem native, a former Tar Heels basketball player and a 12-year NBA veteran.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill has named a new men’s basketball head coach, according to multiple reports.

Hubert Davis an assistant coach with the Tar Heels was named to replace Roy Williams who recently announced his retirement.

Davis is a 12-year NBA veteran and a former Tar Heel guard. He’s also a Winston-Salem native.

This is his ninth season as a member of the Carolina basketball coaching staff. His duties included recruiting, bench coaching, and scouting. He has also served as the head coach of the UNC junior varsity team.

Davis played in 137 games as a Tar Heel from 1988-92, during which time UNC went 102-37, won the 1989 and 1991 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournaments and played in 1991 Final Four. He scored 1,615 points and holds the UNC record for career three-point percentage at .435. He had 23 games with 20 or more points.

Davis graduated from UNC in 1992 with a degree in criminal justice.

The New York Knicks selected Davis in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, scoring 5,583 points. He is currently third in NBA history in three-point percentage at .441, according to UNC-Chapel Hill.

During his NBA career, he also played 4 seasons with the New York Knicks, 1 season with the Toronto Raptors, 4 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, 2 seasons with the Washington Wizards, 2 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and 1 season with the Brooklyn Nets.