"I haven't cried in a long time. I cried today," Forsyth Sheriff Kimbrough asks for prayers for Mount Tabor student’s family after teen shot to death

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson cried while announcing the student's death. Her tears were also shared by others in law enforcement.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — “A lot of people are in need of prayer right now,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said while talking about the shooting death of a Mount Tabor High School student.

The student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. was shot on school grounds and later died.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of our deceased student, our Mount Tabor family and our Winston-Salem/Forsyth County family,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

Law enforcement and Winston-Salem city leaders spoke Wednesday during an emotional news conference.

“I haven’t cried in a while, but I’ve been crying since I left the hospital,” Kimbrough said. “The Miller family needs your prayers right now. The children at the school need your prayers. They were traumatized. The community needs your prayers.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said it’s a sad day for the city and school system.

“Our citizens offer their condolences and our thoughts and prayers to the family of the student who passed away today. We know it’s going to be difficult for them going forward. Again, we’re so sad that this happened in our city,” Joines said.

After the shooting, a group of parents and neighbors gathered forming a prayer circle while holding hands.

Investigators said they would bring the person responsible to justice. Officials said they arrested the student accused in the deadly shooting.