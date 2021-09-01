Shooting at Mount Tabor High in Winston-Salem forces lockdown, parents instructed not to pick up students

The city of Winston-Salem alerted the public to standby for instructions from police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday afternoon forced the school to be placed on lockdown, according to officials.

Winston-Salem police told parents to not “respond” to the school.

Mt. Tabor parents were instructed to pick up their students from the Harris Teeter Shopping Center.

Parents of Mount Tabor High School students: Do not go to the school for student pickup today. Stage at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road and await further instructions. pic.twitter.com/Fpg0a1Fm5m — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) September 1, 2021

The city of Winston-Salem also alerted the public to standby for instructions from the police department.

Speas Global Elementary is also on lockdown due to the incident at Mount Tabor. The elementary school said they are safe and all clear.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

