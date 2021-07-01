'I was appalled by it. It should be condemned' | Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker weighs in on chaos at the Capitol

Only three days removed from office, former Congressman Walker says his emotions range from sadness to anger, in regards to the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

The chaos at the Capitol drew condemnation from current and former lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker has only been out of office for a few days - and shared his thoughts with WFMY News 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Back home in North Carolina, Walker says he was shocked to see rioters overtake officers, climb the walls, and break inside the United States Capitol.

"[Law enforcement] should be prepared for anything - but I think that they were overwhelmed to see this kind of movement and this kind of rush, where they were literally having to use teargas," he said, "Members, for the first time that I've ever known, were having to don the gas masks in the chambers. I have never heard of that ever having been utilized until today."

Walker said he was appalled at the chaos and saddened to see his former colleagues cowering, and praying for safety.

He believes the blame goes beyond the President.

"I don't want to put all of this on the President, as far as him saying, march up from the rally and go charge and break into the Capitol. I think it's encumbered on all of us."

Walker says he understands the frustrations of the millions of Americans who cast their vote for Trump. However, Wednesday's actions, is where, he says, it crosses the line.

"One of the things that I've tried to convince people is that, yes. You could be a conservative warrior but you can also be a bridge builder," he said, "We have protests. We have intellectual engagement. We have debate. But it is the thing that separates America from many other countries, the reason that this has been the longest lasting Republic in the history of the world, is that we self govern."