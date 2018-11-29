WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) -- Construction workers have found a number of needles while working on the Business 40 project in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem has warned the community to steer clear from the Business 40 project while work is underway and after the discovery of the needles.

The city said, "If you see a needle, don't touch it. If there are needles, or there are spoons, if there is anything else as we have found out here that could have a fine film of Fentanyl on it, and that is not something that you want to touch."

The needle problem has been so bad, an outside company came in to clean up parts of the area.

They’re also worried about all the rubble, glass, falling concrete that prevents a danger to people who want to get a close-up view of the construction underway.

The City asks that the community watches the project from a safe distance.

