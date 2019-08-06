GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several drivers called in to Guilford Metro 911 Wednesday morning, reporting a series of bizarre events: a driver, heading the wrong way down one road - then the wrong way on I-73, before plummeting off an overpass.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Douglas Eddie Kilgore, 47, of Greensboro, was killed, after driving the wrong way on I-73 north, when he went off an embankment and ended up on Business I-85 northbound. Troopers say driving the wrong way, speed, and not wearing a seat belt contributed to the outcome of the crash.

Family and friends say, it doesn't add up, and wasn't like him at all.

"It is still a mystery to me why things unfolded the way they did. Doug followed all the rules, all the time," said Nathan Alston.

Kilgore's cousin, Regina Drumwright heard about the accident while working in the ER. She never suspected it would be him, but says, the only logical explanation is his diabetes.

"The only thing that I considered or thought was maybe his sugar had dropped," she said, "That's the only thing I can think of because that was not his character."

Still feeling that sense of shock, they're choosing to remember the good times, and what made him great. A school counselor at Cook Literacy Model School in Winston-Salem, he was well respected by colleagues throughout his career.

"He would go above and beyond, he would give his shirt off his back for people," said William Benson, who worked with him a couple years back.

Drumwright says Kilgore was someone who loved helping others - especially kids, was quick to make you laugh, and make sure you were okay.

"He has a smile of gold. That smile would just take away anything that you were thinking about prior to being in his presence," she said.

"When I say that he’s an amazing person, he is, and was. When I say that he would do just about anything for anybody, he would," Alston said.

As Highway Patrol continues its investigation, the family plans a funeral. They'll remember Kilgore next week, in his hometown of Roxboro.

Troopers tell WFMY News 2, it does not appear that Kilgore was impaired while driving, however, they're waiting on the official toxicology results.

