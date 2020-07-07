Five injured in three separate shootings in Greensboro

Greensboro police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Andrew Street, West Barton Street, and North O'Henry Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating three separate shootings that happened late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Detectives say five total people were shot. Each shooting is being investigated as an aggravated assault. Here's a summary of each shooting in the order which police were called to the scene:

ANDREW STREET

Greensboro police are investigating a shooting involving two victims. Police said the shooting occurred late Monday night on Andrew Street. Dozens of police cars were one scene while investigating the shooting. Greensboro Police have not released the condition of the two victims but said it was an aggravated assault investigation.

WEST BARTON STREET

Police responded to a second shooting in the 1000 block of West Barton Street early Tuesday morning sometime around 2 a.m. Officers found two gunshot victims. Police didn't have an update on the condition of the victims but said it was an aggravated assault investigation.

NORTH O'HENRY BOULEVARD

Police responded to a third shooting in the 3200 block of North O'Henry Boulevard early Tuesday morning sometime around 2:30 a.m. Police said they found one person who was shot but did not have an update on the victim's condition. Police are investigating this as an aggravated assault.

Police didn't have further information on any of these three shootings.

If you have any information that can help police with these investigations, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

