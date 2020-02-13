GREENSBORO, N.C. — The JCPenney at Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro has been closed for nearly a week. A sign on the door says it's due to a power outage.

A viewer reached out to us and said she saw this same sign on the store's door on Sunday, but no power crews seem to be working on anything. She also wondered if the store was closing for good.

We reached out to the company. A JCPenney spokesperson told us that the Four Seasons Mall store has been closed due to a power outage, and there are no plans to close the store permanently. There's no word on when the store could reopen.

No other stores inside the mall have been impacted by a power outage.

WFMY News 2

Our Grace Holland is working to find out why the store has been closed for several days now without power. Check back for updates on this story.

