5 former jail officers, nurse charged in Forsyth County inmate's death

John Neville died at the Forsyth County Detention Center on December 2, 2019 after he was restrained and choked.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five former Forsyth County Sheriff's Office detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of John Neville, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced Wednesday.

Officials said Neville, 57, of Greensboro, died on December 2, 2019 at the Forsyth County jail, four days after he was arrested.

O'Neill said an autopsy revealed Neville died from a brain injury after he was restrained and choked while in custody.

If convicted, all six suspects could face felony charges.

