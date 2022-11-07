Accidental fire at Skate World in Kernersville Sunday

The fire was brought to a second alarm incident, adding multiple agencies to assist.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Fire Department responded to a fire at Skate World on West Mountain Street around noon Sunday. Multiple agencies had to assist with putting the fire out and making sure the building was successfully evacuated.

Fire crews got the fire under control around 2:18 p.m.

There were a total of 64 firefighters and emergency services personnel and 24 emergency apparatus on scene throughout the incident.

There were no reported injuries. Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire to be accidental and unintentional.