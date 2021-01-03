Lawmakers could override Governor Cooper's veto on the bill to reopen schools

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) held a press conference on Monday afternoon, pleading to sustain the veto of SB 37.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Last week, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that requires in-person options for all schools in the state. Lawmakers could still override that veto of Senate Bill 37.

The Governor said the bill falls short on safety. Supporter of the bill say that's not true.

"The bill does say that schools have to follow safety protocols that are put in place by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services," Representative Jon Hardister said. "I’m disappointed the governor vetoed the bill and I’m hoping the democrats who voted with us will hold their ground and vote for the override."

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) hopes for the exact opposite, which is why the advocacy group is holding a news conference at 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The NCAE points to the reopening schools bill use of Plan Plan A of the NCDHHS guidelines allows for 'minimal social distancing.'

Hardister said the bill does include safety measures, and there are already distancing guidelines and routines in place.

"It's safe, the science overwhelmingly says it's safe," he reiterated. "So I don't know if it says six feet but they can do ten feet if they wanted to, if they have that capability. Furthermore if DHHS wanted to stipulate six feet they could actually put that in the tool kit they can change the tool kit at any time."

Hardister also pointed out that the bill allows for a virtual option for those who still don't feel safe.

"We have not seen tremendous problems so there’s precedence if you look at other states, other countries, but even within North Carolina a lot of schools that have been open are not having tremendous trouble with COVID-19 and it's really important to take all of that into perspective."

The veto override process will start in the Senate. The vote could come as soon as tonight of Tuesday.