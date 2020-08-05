GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lawsuit filed by two Wilmington law firms against the Guilford County Board of Education and a former Dudley High School coach and teacher’s assistant claims the school system was aware of previous complaints.

A former student at Dudley High School who’s also a victim is the plaintiff of the lawsuit.

Most recently, additional charges were filed against Christopher Arnell Holland who’s charged with multiple counts of Sex Acts with a Student, Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult, and Indecent Liberties with a child.

Greensboro police arrested Holland, 37, on March 12. The lawsuit claims Holland was a former teaching assistant to students with special needs and also an assistant basketball coach. It claims he sexually abused and assaulted students ranging in age from 14 to 18.

Greensboro police said the incidents occurred between 2017 and 2019. However, Holland worked with the school system from August 2014 until his resignation on March 11, 2020.

Law Suit Documents Filed: GCS Lawsuit

The lawsuit claims administrators with Guilford County Schools were made aware of concerns surrounding Holland’s “interactions and relationships with other students, dating back years before his current victims emerged. Yet, he was allowed to remain as a teacher’s assistant and coach with unlimited access to his victims.”

It claims the Guilford County Board of Education knew about previous incidents two years prior to the current plaintiff’s involvement, and “they failed to take action,” according to the documents.

“Since Holland’s arrest, parents and students have been at a loss to explain why he was allowed to remain employed,” said Joel Rhine, of the Rhine Law Firm, P.C., one of the firms handling the cases.

The lawsuit also seeks class-action certification on behalf of all of Holland’s alleged victims.

Holland is currently in custody.

Nora Carr, Chief of Staff with Guilford County Schools released the following statement:

“It would be inappropriate to comment on pending litigation and an active criminal investigation. However, I can tell you that the individual in question is no longer employed with Guilford County Schools.”

In March, Dudley High School principal Rodney Wilds released a statement.

"We take these accusations very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement and the person is no longer employed with the district," Wilds said.

If you have any additional information about the case, or you know of any other victims, please contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

