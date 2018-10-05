WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- School districts across the Triad will be closed May 16 as teachers rally in Raleigh for more education funding.

Related: LIST | School Districts Closing On May 16 For Teacher Rally

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools wants to make sure no child goes hungry during the day off. Below you'll find a list of where kids can get lunches in both counties.

"Kids rely on these school lunches," said Lauren Richards, Director Of School Nutrition. "A lot of times the meals that we serve are the only that they get during the day."

On Wednesday, the district will open feeding sites for lunch at 39 schools throughout the area. The district chose schools in areas with a high need.

"We have a provision in the National School Lunch Program that allows us to still provide meals to students during unforeseen closures," Richards explained.

In the WSFCS district, 58 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunches.

The day off has also left many parents looking for childcare.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will be offering childcare at locations throughout Forsyth County.

"Everybody can't take off work. So the Y is here to provide that care for kids," said Roderick Howard, Executive Director of Childcare Services for the YMCA.

The organization will offer childcare from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 16. It will cost $43 for non-members and $27 for members.

Guilford County Schools Free Lunch Locations

WSFCS Free Lunch Locations

© 2018 WFMY