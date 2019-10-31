GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you stay safe and on top of the latest weather alerts as severe weather begins to move in the area.

4:24 P.M. - Break in the clouds a sign of worse weather to come.

4:07 P.M. - Winds starting to pick up in Greensboro

4:00 P.M. - Weather Update with Tim Buckley on latest Tornado Watch information.

3:49 P.M. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Wilkes and Allegheny County until 5pm.

3:47 P.M. – A Tornado WATCH has been issued for our entire area until 11pm. (Most of the storms should be out of here by 9/10pm) This means that tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are possible -- but not yet happening. Have a plan, and stay weather alert.

3:35 P.M. - In the case of a tornado warning, here are some tips for staying safe depending on where you are when the storm hits.

Home/Stand-Alone Building:

Get to the lowest level possible

Go to an area with as many walls between you as possible

Get in a bathtub or interior closet

Mobile Home:

Get out of the mobile home and get in a sturdy building if possible

Get out of the mobile home and hunker in a ditch

If no ditch or building is nearby, plan ahead and get to a sturdy building ahead of time.

Apartment:

Get to the lowest level (go to a neighbor's apartment on the first floor)

Regardless of what floor you're on, get in a bathtub or interior closet

If you are on a higher level and can't get to a lower apartment, hunker down in the breezeway of the apartment building

3:15 P.M. - Make sure you're ready for a power outage. Remember to do the following:

DURING A POWER OUTAGE

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. For more information about food safety visit our food page.

Take steps to remain cool if it is hot outside. In intense heat when the power may be off for a long time, consider going to a movie theater, shopping mall or “cooling shelter” that may be open in your community. If you remain at home, move to the lowest level of your home, since cool air falls. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors.

If you are considering purchasing a generator for your home, consult an electrician or engineer before purchasing and installing.

Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home's electrical system.

2:30 P.M. - Storms are moving toward the Piedmont Triad. The timeframe for this line of storms will be from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

2:00 P.M. - Keep these numbers nearby in case you need to report a power outage!

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

