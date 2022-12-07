Community rallies for families of car crash victims

Communities raise money for the families who lost a loved one in a car crash Saturday.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — It’s been a little more than 72 hours since many families' worlds were turned upside down after a deadly crash in Gibsonville.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday, 16-year-old Alexio Lattero lost control of his Dodge Charger, crossed the center lane, and hit a car killing Greensboro firefighter Rick Murrell as well as two passengers in Alexio Lattero's car, 26-year-old Anna Lattero, and 15-year-old Sarah Martin.

Murrell's wife Tonya Murrell, is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital.

Now, communities are coming together to show support for the family members who are grieving.

The scene where the crash happened, is now a memorial to those lost.

Community members are doing more to support these families.

Many businesses in the town of Gibsonville came together to start a fund for the Lattero family.

State Farm agent, Jessica Summers said since the account was started Tuesday, there have been lots of donations already to support the family.

“We are all saddened by what’s going on. We have a deep love for Reno's and deep love for the Lattero Family and for everyone involved,” Summers said.

Summers said to donate, you can head to any Fidelity Bank and let them know you are donating to the Lattero Family Fund.

She said, “That’s just something we firmly believe in this community, taking care of each other," Summers continues, “They are great folks and we pray for them vigilantly during this time.”

Other businesses, like Bombshell Salon and Spa, are holding raffles to donate money to help the family.

“We would always go to lunch there and dinner. They were all very sweet and they are always looking to help other people in ways they can,” said Bombshell Salon owner, Amber Bailey.

The salon will be giving away a basket of goodies to someone who enters the raffle. The basket includes a gift card, a free facial, and lots of hair and skin care products.

Jillian Andrews, a stylist at the salon said, “This really is a close-knit community, so as you can tell, everyone wants to help out and pitch in."