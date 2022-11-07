Gibsonville volunteer firefighter critically injured, loses sister in deadly crash in Browns Summit

Three people died in the crash, including a Greensboro firefighter. Investigators said the teenager from Gibsonville hydroplaned, crossing the center line.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died in a crash, including a Greensboro firefighter, a woman, and a teenager.

Investigators said 16-year-old Alexio Lattero from Gibsonville hydroplaned, crossing the centerline before running into a Greensboro firefighter and his wife.

During the time of the crash, Lattero's sister, 26-year-old Anna Lattero, and his 15-year-old close female friend were passengers in the car.

Lattero went to the hospital with broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a laceration to his head, and a punctured lung.

Lattero is also a volunteer firefighter in Gibsonville.

This is still a very fresh, very emotional situation for the family but they said the crash happened because of the rainy road conditions Saturday and the State Highway Patrol agrees.



Highway Patrol released a statement about the leading cause of the crash was exceeding a safe speed on wet roads.



WFMY News 2's Amber Lake sat down with a friend of the Lattero family, Siara Hinson.



Hinson said that in the Dodge Charger Alexio drove also had his 26-year-old sister Anna Lattero and a close female friend of five years inside.

They both died in the crash.



A representative for the Lattero family said Alexio and Anna were close and described them being as ‘thick as thieves”.

The family said Alexio is a very responsible individual.



Hinson said with him being around fire calls every day, he always took the safety of others into consideration.



“The biggest concern is getting Alexio home which will take some time given his injuries and everything," Hinson said. "They are just coping as best as anybody can who has lost a child. It's going to be a very long road to recovery for all the families involved.”



Kenny Apple, the fire chief of district 28 in Gibsonville said he's known Alexio for years and considers him a great driver and responsible teen.



"I'm hoping it's an eye-opener or something that can happen to anyone no matter what age they are," Apple expressed. "We don't think speed or things like that were really involved because Alexio is a really good driver and I've seen that myself.

Highway Patrol did charge Alexio Lattero with several misdemeanors, including three counts of death by motor vehicle.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.