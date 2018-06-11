GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - On Monday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, of Lumberton, after she was kidnapped from her driveway before school. a man dressed in all black -- wearing a yellow bandana over his face -- kidnapped the girl outside her home in eastern North Carolina.

Police are looking for a green 2002 Ford Expedition, with South Carolina plate number NWS 984. The FBI says paint is peeling from the hood, and there's a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Hania is 5 feet tall, 126 pounds, last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. If you have an information on her - call investigators. So far, the FBI has received almost 50 leads, and more agencies will join the search for the teen on Tuesday.

If you're casually driving around, you might not notice those details right away. But to truckers, like Wesley Fountain, who travel interstates and back roads day in and day out, they remember those specifics, and keep a lookout.

"I try and look for the actual vehicle if it's a unique vehicle," he said, "Now if it's a newer vehicle, I'll memorize the tag itself. That's how I do it. I usually get the alerts on my phone – they're easier for me than the ones on the highway."

In his ten years of driving, he's never spotted the subject of an AMBER Alert, but he's got his eyes open for all hazards on the road.

"I call in a lot of drunk drivers, but that's about it. Drunk drivers, or people that are doing something silly or something I don't understand. Or someone broke down," said Fountain.

If you have any information, call the Lumberton Police Department's tip line at (910) 272-5871.

