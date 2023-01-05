A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday

The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday.

The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance.

The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

