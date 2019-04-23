SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — We're learning more about the man the Surry County Sheriff said fired the shots that sent a 9-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl to the hospital.

Deputies say his name is Byron Green, and his incarceration record is 13 pages long, dating all the way back to 1996.

RELATED: 2 Children Shot After Their Dad Involved In a 'Road Rage' Incident In Mt. Airy: Sheriff

Felony, after felony. Misdemeanor after misdemeanor.

Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Communicating Threats, DWI, Assault, Possession of A Firearm By A Felon, and the list goes on.

By our tally, Green's record has nearly 100 different charges over the past 23 years. In this case, the Surry County Sheriff says after a road rage altercation, Green shot at a car with a father and his two kids inside.

We spoke with neighbors after the shooting this weekend, and one tells me his cousin saw the whole thing.

"They seen and heard it all. He said there was a white car and a gray car stopped. Some shots were fired, and one went one way and one went the other I think," said Gene Pell, who lives down the road from where it happened.

The Sheriff's Department says the 9-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital, and the 7-year-old girl had surgery.

With his prior record, Green has a $600,000 dollar bond and is at the Surry County Detention Center.