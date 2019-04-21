MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Two children were shot in a suspected road rage incident between two men Saturday in Mount Airy, the Surry County Sheriff's Office confirms.

A nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were taken to the hospital by their father Graig Sheff, according to the sheriff's office.

The children were taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County, then transferred to Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The girl had surgery. The boy was treated and released, the sheriff says.

The sheriff's office were called just after 4 p.m. about a shots fired on East Pine Street and Orchard View Drive in the Flat Rock community.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office says, the investigation shows Byron Green and Sheff had a driving-related altercation that led to the children being shot.

Byron Donnell Green, 41, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Green was charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, one count of Discharge a Weapon into Occupied Property causing Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Assault by Pointing a Gun.

Green is being held at Surry County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.

