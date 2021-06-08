Man charged with child porn admits to filming young girls at splash pad in Mebane, water park in Tennessee, police say

Investigators said Christopher Earnest Stefan of Haw River also admitted to possessing numerous files of child sex abuse materials.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with child pornography admitted to police he filmed young girls at a splash pad in Mebane and also at a water park in Tennessee, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in February, the Human Exploitation Team opened an undercover peer-to-peer file sharing investigation. They said during the investigation the man offered to share child sexual abuse materials through a file-sharing network.

Investigators said the man’s IP address was obtained and traced to Stefan's house on NC Highway 119.

The sheriff’s office said last Thursday they obtained a search warrant for the home and outbuildings on the property. They said they discovered numerous files of child sex abuse materials on Stefan’s computers. Officers also said they found homemade gun suppressors and machines used to make them. They also discovered a short barrel rifle with a suppressor attached to it. They said Stefan was making and selling suppressors online.

Stefan is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of cocaine, possession of weapon of mass destruction, and three counts of manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.

The ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents are also investigating the case.

The sheriff’s office said Stefan could face additional charges as investigators are still going through a large amount of forensic evidence including hundreds of files.

Stefan received a $75,000 secured bond.

They haven't identified victims at this time but could have more information by the end of the week. We also don't know the dates of when the young girls were filmed at the splash pad and water park at this time.

If you think you or your child could be a victim of a crime contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team or the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.