Man charged with murder in Lewisville woman's death

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death.
Deputies arrested Jason Marshall Duncan, 39, of Lewisville. He’s charged with murder in the death of Paula Marie Booth, 38, of Lewisville.
Investigators said Booth’s body was discovered Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at a home on Lewisville Trails Road. Investigators said the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance.
Duncan is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond. He will appear in court on April 1.