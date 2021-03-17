Man charged with murder in Lewisville woman's death

Investigators said Paula Booth’s body was discovered Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at a home on Lewisville Trails Road.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death.

Deputies arrested Jason Marshall Duncan, 39, of Lewisville. He’s charged with murder in the death of Paula Marie Booth, 38, of Lewisville.

Investigators said Booth’s body was discovered Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at a home on Lewisville Trails Road. Investigators said the shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance.