RUFFIN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for a shooting early Wednesday morning should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Jordan Dickerson, 28, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Trailer Drive in Ruffin.

Investigators say Dickerson shot another man multiple times as the man was trying to leave in his vehicle following a fight between the two.

The victim is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital. Deputies aren't releasing which hospital out of safety concerns.

Arrest warrants for Dickerson include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

If you see Dickerson or know where he is, call 911.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Deadly Greensboro SUV Assault: Accused Women Make Their First Court Appearance, Here’s What Happened

Accused Murderer's Mother on SUV Attack at Gas Station: 'Oh God! I'm So Sorry, I'm So Sorry, I'm Numb'