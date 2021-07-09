Greensboro Great Stops clerk robbed at gunpoint

Greensboro police said a man wearing all black stole cash and ran away on foot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed a Greensboro convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning, police said in a release.

It happened at the Great Stops on 2410 E. Market Street a little after 1 a.m.

Police said a man wearing all black clothing walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. The suspect stole cash and got away on foot.

Police are still investigating. If you have information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

