Greensboro Great Stops clerk robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed a Greensboro convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning, police said in a release.
It happened at the Great Stops on 2410 E. Market Street a little after 1 a.m.
Police said a man wearing all black clothing walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. The suspect stole cash and got away on foot.
Police are still investigating. If you have information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
